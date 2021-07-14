Fire Mode
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - A 300-acre fire is burning 22 miles northeast of Seeley Lake in the Scapegoat Wilderness, Lewis and Clark County on the Lolo National Forest.

The fire, known as the Dry Cabin Fire, was reported the afternoon of July 11. 

According to the Lolo National Forest, the fire is located 7-miles away from any structures. Crews will monitor fire activity with flights, and fire personnel will prepare point protection on structures.

The fire is burning in timber and brush.

The cause of the fire was due to lightning. 

