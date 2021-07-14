...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders
counties in effect until 9 AM MDT on 7/14/21 due to elevated
particulate concentrations. This alert will be updated again at
7/14/2021 9:00:00 AM.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 8 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Hamilton, and Libby
are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 8 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Bozeman,
Columbia Falls, Dillon, Frenchtown, Helena, Missoula, Seeley Lake,
Thompson Falls, West Yellowstone are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov