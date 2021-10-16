UPDATE, OCT. 17 AT 11:19 am:
The Elk Creek Fire fire has been contained at 1.5 acres large.
Due to two new human-caused fire starts, the Rocky Mountain Ranger District, and the entirety of the Scapegoat Wilderness on the Lincoln Ranger District have been moved back into Stage 1 fire restrictions.
AUGUSTA, Mont. - A fire burning southwest of Augusta was detected Saturday morning.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reports the Elk Creek Fire was detected around 11:20 am Saturday and is estimated to be one acre large and is burning within the Sawmill Drainage near the Forest Boundary.
A Type 1 helicopter, a Type 3 helicopter and helitack crew, hotshot crew and skidgen are responding to the fire alongside the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department and additional resources from the Crown Mountain Fire.
Smoke from the fire is visible from Augusta.
At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation, however, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest noted that the area has not seen any lighting in over a month.
People are being reminded to use extreme caution if having a campfire and to ensure the fire is cold to the touch before leaving it unattended.