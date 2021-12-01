UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 11:00 am:
At this time, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) says emergency crews are assessing the number of structures impacted by the Gibson Flats Fire.
Due to fire conditions, however, assessments are limited.
Gas in the area has been shut off and crews are working on putting out fire pockets before winds pick up again.
No injuries have been reported and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and American Red Cross are working to account for everyone in the affected area GFFR reported.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 7:20 A.M.
The fire burning south of Great Falls is threatening several houses and structures, the Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a release.
The fire is burning wood piles and other materials, GFFR said.
Crews are asking people to avoid the Gibson Flats area and the intersection of Twenty-sixth Street and Thirty-third Avenue.
Evacuated residents may seek shelter at Great Falls Central Catholic High School.
Cascade County and the City of Great Falls have opened emergency operations and informed the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Crews are battling a fire in the Gibson Flats area south of Great Falls.
The fire is located on Thirty-third Avenue South between Twenty-sixth and Twenty-ninth Street.
Great Falls Fire Rescue told us the fire is under investigation, but that is standard.
It is unknown if there are structures or what the damage is like.
There are currently 70 firefighters battling the fire, KMON Radio reports.
We are working to get more information.