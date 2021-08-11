UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 2:47 P.M.
The evacuation order in the Harlow area of the West Lolo Complex Fire has been pushed back to pre-evacuation warning status Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Snider and Copper King areas of Lower Thompson River are now under pre-evacuation warning.
Deputies will knock door-to-door for Snider and Copper King residents to complete paperwork.
UPDATE: AUG. 7 AT 1:10 P.M.
The evacuation status for residences near Thompson Falls and the Thorne Creek Fire has been changed.
According to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, all residences in the Graves North East and Graves South East portion of the Evacuation area have been moved back to the Pre-Evacuation warning status.
All residences on the west side of Blue Slide road will have no warning at all on them.
The roadblock on the Graves Creek road has been moved back to the Forest Service boundary the sheriff’s office said.
UPDATE: AUG. 7 AT 11:20 A.M.
More Montana National Guard soldiers who are trained in wildland firefighting are expected to arrive at the West Lolo Complex Saturday morning.
The additional help will receive a briefing and will be assigned to boost resources mopping up and securing control lines along the southwest perimeter of the Thorne Creek Fire.
A community meeting will be held Saturday at 6:00 pm in Ainsworth Park, 200 Lincoln Street, Thompson Falls.
An update sent Saturday morning says firefighters’ hard work has resulted in containment in the northwest area near Cougar Peak Lookout and the Deep Creek Fire scar.
Firing will continue in the Dry and Weber Gulches as they work to contain the western flank.
On Saturday, firefighters will continue hand firing in Division November along the southwestern flank and will work to secure Dry Gulch and Ashley Creek ahead of forecasted weather.
According to the update, fire will be visible from Thompson Falls as crews work to create containment.
An evacuation order is in place for all residents east/northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.
All residents west from Allan Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River, are on a pre-evacuation warning.
UPDATE: JULY 28 AT 3:57 PM
A new evacuation order has been issued by the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office for the northeast side of the power lines in Ashley. Now, 206 residences are under evacuation orders.
The team is coordinating closely with local agencies with the goal of returning residents home as soon as it is safe to do so according to the West Lolo Complex Facebook
An update on the West Lolo Complex regarding the Thorne Creek Fire says a major challenge crews are facing is obtaining resources.
According to the update, they are facing challenges with resources due to 38 Type 1 and Type 2 teams on fire assignments across the country.
“Our resource requests are taken into consideration, along with the current fire situation, threats to life and property, and requests from other teams. Thus, we may or may not have resources assigned that have been requested if there is a greater need elsewhere,” the update reads.
The Type 3 Plains/Thompson Falls Team will continue scouting and reconnaissance for additional control features continues in an effort to limit fire spread and reduce the overall fire footprint.
The Thorne Creek Fire is considered a long-term event due to its location in steep, rocky terrain with heavy downed trees that makes it difficult to access with heavy equipment and crews.
UPDATE: JULY 18 AT 11:19 A.M.
On Sunday, the Seigel Fire, which was part of the West Lolo Complex, will be handed back to the district and patrolled by local resources.
A community meeting regarding the West Lolo Complex will also be held Sunday starting at 6:00 pm at the Ninemile Ranger District, located at 20325 Remount Road in Huson.
The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing after its conclusion on the West Lolo Complex Facebook page and the West Lolo Complex YouTube Channel.
An update sent Sunday morning on the complex says firefighters on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire secured the southern portion, putting it at 35% containment.
Fire activity is anticipated to increase Sunday due to gusty winds and higher temperatures predicted over the area.
Crews will continue constructing fire line around the perimeter of the fire and securing the spot fires north of the South Fork.
Air resources will aid firefighters in completing containment lines by cooling the fire’s edge and reducing the potential for spotting outside of containment lines the update said.
In the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District, minimal growth was reported on the Thorne Creek Fire Saturday, and it will continue to slowly spread down the Thorne Creek drainage.
Heavy equipment will continue with line preparation along Bark Table Road to Priscila Peak and Thompson River Road, and from Bark Table Road to Hwy 200 Sunday.
Fire weather potential is expected to be the highest of the past few days with very warm temperatures, breezy winds, and smoke potential being the primary weather concerns that are expected to cause unstable conditions across the landscape.
UPDATE: JULY 17 AT 11:29 A.M.
As of an update sent Saturday morning, seven fires within the West Lolo Complex have been contained and command of the fires has been turned to the local ranger districts.
The fires include the Sunset, Cataract, Deep Creek, Upper Graves Creek, Quinn, Sheep Creek and Thompson fires an update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 said.
Resources from the fires are being re-assigned to fires that have been prioritized by their threats to values at risk.
Currently, firefighters are focusing their efforts on completing containment lines on Deep Lookout Mountain Fire and securing the fire’s perimeter.
As portions of line are contained on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire, resources are being re-assigned to the Thorne Creek Fire, especially those involved in scouting, working with heavy equipment, and long-term planning according to the update.
A Community Meeting is being held on Sunday, July 18 at 6:00 pm at the Ninemile Ranger District, located at 20325 Remount Road in Huson. It will be recorded and available for viewing on the West Lolo Complex Facebook, and the West Lolo Complex YouTube Channel.
The update also says the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire is 365 acres large and grew minimally Friday due to solid suppression efforts by firefighters.
Containment line was completed around the spot fire north of the South Fork of the Deep Creek.
On Saturday, aircraft will support line construction as firefighters focus suppression efforts on establishing hand line around the north portion of the fire. Fire crews will hold and secure containment lines around the spot fires.
In the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District, the Seigel Fire is 20 acres large and crews will continue to mop-up and patrol established control lines.
The fire will be handed back to the district and remain in patrol status on Sunday.
The Thorne Creek Fire is 1,529 acres large and heavy equipment Saturday will continue with line prep along Bark Table Road to Priscilla Peak and Thompson River Road, and from Bark Table Road to Highway 200.
Fire Managers are closely coordinating with private landowners and cooperators for line construction placement and access points.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 8:59 A.M.
Firefighters have contained six fires in the West Lolo Complex as of Friday, July 16.
The six fires are: Cataract, Deep Creek, Upper Graves Creek, Quinn, Sheep and Thompson.
According to a release from the According to a release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 (NRIMT1), resources at the six fires are being reallocated to fires prioritized by their danger to values at risk, such as the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire.
As of Friday, the total cost of the West Lolo Complex totals $3.8 million.
The Sunset Fire
The Sunset Fire covers 19 acres on the Dry Creek Divide, eight miles south of St. Regis. NRIMT1 said suppression efforts prevented the fire from increasing in in size Thursday. Crews will continue mop-up operations to make sure no heat is within the fire's perimeter. Resources will be reassigned if they are no longer needed for suppression.
Deep Lookout Mountain Fire
The Deep Lookout Mountain Fire is located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout. It is covering 360 acres.
NRIMT1 said the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire was testing the containment lines Thursday. Air resources and heavy equipment worked to reduce the spread; thus, there was little growth in the fire.
Resources made headway southeast and the main fire’s perimeter on direct containment lines on the spots. Winds coming from the west will move the front of the fire to the northeast Friday. Crews will build a direct fire line along the south part near the Middle Fork of Deep Creek.
NRIMT1 said firefighters will grip and get hold of the spot fires north of the South Fork of the Deep Creek.
Siegel Fire
The Siegel Fire is located three to four miles up the Siegel drainage northeast of Quinn’s Hot Springs covering 20 acres.
NRIMT1 said firefighters Friday will mainly work on interior mop-up. Resources will move to help out with greater priority fires a part of the Complex.
Thorne Creek Fire
The Thorne Creek Fire is located Northeast of Thompson Falls and is 1,446 acres large. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain in the Cube Iron/Silcox area and create a sever hazard to firefighters.
NRIMT1 said the Thorne Creek Fire and the Winnemuck fire have combined into one fire Thursday, and are now called the Thorne Creek Fire.
NRIMT1 said crews will search and evaluate preparation needs along Graves Creek Road from the Lolo National Forest boundary to Vermillion Pass.
Resources will look at the fires spread by reopening existing roads from the end of Barktable Road to Priscila Peak and use them as natural barriers.
Access points will be reenforced to let suppression activity happen. Smoke might be visible and heavy at times.
SAINT REGIS, Mont. - Crews continue to battle a series of fires known as the West Lolo Complex fires in the Superior and Plains/Thompson Falls ranger districts of the Lolo National Forest.
According to a release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 (NRIMT1), all fires are being regulated under a full suppression tactic. A limited amount of firefighter resources are centering their attention on fires burning in the Superior Ranger District due to a high chance of containing those fires.
Superior Ranger District
The Sunset Fire is located on the Dry Creek Divide eight miles south of St. Regis, and it covers 19 acres.
According to NRIMT1, there hasn't been any increase in the fire Tuesday. Fire crews will resume reinforcing containment lines and mopping up the fire. Crews will later move to help with the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire as resources will no longer be needed for the Sunset Fire.
The Deep Lookout Mountain Fire is located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout. It is covering 303 acres.
NRIMT1 said the fire was active Monday. Crews constructed containment lines surrounding two spot fires in the southeast portion of the fire. Crews will resume constructing containment lines with the help of aerial resources.
Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District
The Siegel Fire is located three to four miles up the Siegel drainage northeast of Quinn’s Hot Springs covering 20 acres. According to NRIMT1, firefighters finished hand line around the perimeter. Crews will center their attention around reinforcing existing containment lines and finish lying a hose around the perimeter Tuesday.
The Sheep Fire is located on the west of the Clark Fork River across from Quinn’s Hot Springs, ½ mile of the ridgeline, and visible from Highway 135 and Highway 200. The fire is burning three acres.
NRIMT1 said the Sheep Fire is 100 percent contained and has not increased in size in the past three days due to progress made by firefighters. Crews will resume mop-up efforts Tuesday.
The Cataract Fire is located east of Cataract Ridge and covers one acre. NRIMT1 said aerial crews dropped water over a spot fire located 100 yards from the main fire Monday. Crews will resume building a fire line and mop-up efforts Tuesday.
The Winnemuck and Thorne Creek fires are located Northeast of Thompson Falls and are 1,012 acres large. The two are burning in close proximity.
According to NRIMT1 both fires increased in size Monday and are anticipated to burn the next few days.
They are burning in steep, rugged terrain, in heavy dead, downed fuels in the Cube Iron/Silcox area creating a serious danger to firefighter safety.
Every day, fire managers are aerial inspecting the fire to gauge when and where they can receive access while creating an entire suppression strategy, according to NRIMT1.
Fire managers continue to observe all the fires and will reevaluate priorities on limited resource if threats to the values at risk change, NRIMT1 said.
Firefighters have made improvement with containing numerous fires originally assigned to the West Lolo Complex. According to NRIMT1, those fires have been 100-percent contained and reappointed to local ranger districts.
Closures evacuations can be found here.