UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 1:03 P.M.
Evacuation orders remain in place near the Woods Creek Fire Thursday.
Crews are still building and securing fireline on the south part of the fire, and in the meantime, evacuation orders remain in place in the Dry Gulch, Gurnett Creek and Duck Creek areas.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan said the evacuation orders and the pre-evacuation orders, in the Clear Creek, Hinaman and Spruce Creek areas, will end once crews secure the firelines.
Sheriff Meehan said resources are on their way to the fire, but they are scarce, and uncontrolled fire is covering a large zone with the potential of causing issues.
Law enforcement will update with more information as it becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings are in place beginning Wednesday near the Woods Creek Fire burning near White Sulphur Springs.
Mandatory evacuations are in place in the areas of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Dry Gulch Road.
Pre-evacuation warnings are in place in the areas east of Highway 284 from Duck Creek Road to Gravely Lane, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and Upper Confederate Road.
The Red Cross has evacuation services available at the Trailhead Church on Highway 287 north of Townsend for residents who were displaced due to the mandatory evacuation, according to a release from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office.