More graphic images were posted on social media Thursday, showing just some of the aftermath from a wildfire burning Wednesday near Lewistown.

According to Tom Spika, the man who posted these pictures on his public Facebook account, a prairie fire that may have started in a nearby field took out most of the center of his farm.

He says flames engulfed thousands of pasture acres, 10 miles of fence, and about two-thirds of his hay supply. 

Fire crews from several nearby communities responded including DNRC and air units.

They were able to save this home and four other homesteads nearby.

