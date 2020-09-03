More graphic images were posted on social media Thursday, showing just some of the aftermath from a wildfire burning Wednesday near Lewistown.
According to Tom Spika, the man who posted these pictures on his public Facebook account, a prairie fire that may have started in a nearby field took out most of the center of his farm.
He says flames engulfed thousands of pasture acres, 10 miles of fence, and about two-thirds of his hay supply.
Fire crews from several nearby communities responded including DNRC and air units.
They were able to save this home and four other homesteads nearby.