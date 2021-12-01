UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 10:33 P.M.
Numerous houses were lost on the southside of town, according to the Fergus County Sheriff's Office.
Thankfully, they say, no one was injured.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 5:06 P.M.:
Fergus County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) gave an update on the West Wind Fire Wednesday evening.
According to the update, winds have quickly pushed the fire east across Highway 80 towards Denton, and suppression efforts are still underway but are improving.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire has involved some structures.
Many agencies are providing mutual aid, including state, neighboring counties and communities according to Fergus County DES.
According to the update, extreme winds are making firefighting efforts difficult and there has been no containment on the fire at this time.
Power lines are believed to have started the fire, however information is still being gathered.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 4:27 pm:
An evacuation shelter is being opened for those displaced by the West Wind Fire near Denton.
The evacuation shelter is being opened by the Montana Red Cross at the Lewistown Civic Center, 309 5th Ave. S.
Families can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2:54 pm:
MT-81 is currently closed from mile marker 11 to mile marker 13 due to smoke reducing visibility.
According to the Wildland Fire Incidents map, the West Wind Fire is human-caused and is 2,500 acres large as of Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2:39 pm:
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay out of the Denton area.
Highways around the area are closed, and an evacuation has taken place according to the sheriff's office.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2. P.M.
Denton Public School is evacuating the school as recommended by the county department of emergency services due to the nearby fire.
DPS said on Facebook parents have picked up their students, or students are with the school in a bus east of town on Hoosac Road waiting for pick up.
DENTON, Mont. - Crews are battling a fire near Denton along Highway 80 Wednesday.
The Westwind Fire was reported north of Stanford Tuesday around 11:14 p.m.
Fergus County Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook powerful winds forced the fire across Highway 80 towards Denton.
At this time, the fire is not threatening the Denton community and there are no evacuations.
Crews are working on suppression efforts, which are getting better.
Fergus County DES said power lines are thought to have ignited the fire; however, the fire is still under investigation.