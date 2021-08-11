ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - FEMA announced the authorization of federal resources to assist with firefighting costs for the Richard Spring Fire in Rosebud County.
Montana requested a federal fire management assistance grant declaration and it was approved Tuesday after it was determined the threat of the fire constituted a major disaster.
When the request was sent, the fire was threatening more than 2,000 homes in and around Colstrip. The fire started Aug. 8 and has already burned more than 70,000 acres.
The funding will reimburse up to 75% of Montana's eligible firefighting costs under and approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires.
The grant is provided through the president's disaster relief fund.