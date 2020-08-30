ARLEE- A fire believed to be caused by an unattended campfire is burning eight miles southeast of Arlee.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Fire Devision says the Finley Fire is currently at 25 acres.
"It went from 10 to 25 acres real quick" CSKT Division of Fire Information Officer C.T. Camel said.
Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and from the air. Resources working on the fire include 20 Division of Fire Personnel, 10 smokejumpers, four engines, two helicopters and four S.E.A.T.s
"We just want people to stay out of the area, there will be fire resources and vehicles going in and out of there and there are helicopters dipping in water sources there so stay out of their way," Camel said.
At this time there are no evacuation notices and no structures are threatened.
While this fire is burning on the same mountain as the Dancing Boy, Camel does not think the iconic feature is in any danger.