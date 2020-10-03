HELENA- A fire was reported Saturday afternoon on the Judith Musselshell Ranger District.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Yogo Fire is estimated to be around 300 acres and is located in the Little Belt Mountains about 1.5 miles south of Yogo Peak.
Pre-evacuation notices are being given to residences in the Middle Fork of the Judith River by Judith Basin County.
The communities of Stanford, Hobson and White Sulphur Springs may see smoke, and a road and trail closure is anticipated.
As of 6:15 pm, the fire has made it to Prospect Ridge and the cause of the fire is unknown.
From the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, “The Incident Commander on the fire is using aviation resources, including a type 2 helicopter and an air tanker, to check the fire spread to the west and south. Air Attack, two helicopters, and district resources are working to contain the fire and a Type III Incident Commander will be on scene this evening to manage all committed resources.”
