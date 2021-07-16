MISSOULA, Mont. - Evacuation orders and warnings are being issued as the Montana Department of Natural Resource and Conservation (DNRC) works to contain a 1,000-acre wildfire located one mile southeast of Garnet Ghost Town in Granite, Powell and Missoula Counties.
Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in Granite County and evacuation warnings are being issued in Missoula County.
Road and trail closures are in place.
The Bureau of Land Management has also temporarily closed Garnet Ghost Town Historic Site and the surrounding area for public safety and to allow firefighters to conduct suppression activities.
Residents should avoid the area as much possible to allow fire response efforts to travel and conduct suppression operations.
If driving through the area, you are asked reduce speeds and be mindful of any posted signs restricting access or calling for alternate routes.
Initially reported on July 15 at 10 acres, the fire grew quickly despite being met with attacks from the air with air tankers and heavy helicopters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Extended attack now includes ground forces, heavy equipment and numerous aircraft. A Type 3 Team will assume command Saturday morning.
You can contact your local law enforcement agency for additional information.
For more information on fires across Montana, visit the DNRC Fire Map at gis.dnrc.mt.gov/apps/firemap/.
Stage I fire restrictions are in place in Granite County and Stage II fire restrictions will be in place in Missoula County beginning Saturday.
You are reminded to know before you go and visit www.MTFireInfo.org for information on fire restrictions across Montana.