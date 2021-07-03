LOLO NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - A fire was confirmed around 4:00 pm Friday southeast of Missoula.
The Little Park Fire is reported to be the result of a smoldering lighting strike and is burning five miles southeast of Missoula in a tributary of Miller Creek.
An update to the Lolo National Forest Facebook says an initial attack was done with a helicopter, along with suppression efforts on the ground which moderated fire behavior.
As of Saturday morning, the Little Park Fire is 0.3 acres large.
Crews worked throughout Friday evening and into the night to complete handline around the fire.
No closures are associated with the fire at this time and no structures are threatened.
On Saturday, crews will focus on mop-up or extinguishing hot spots within the perimeter using an engine.
Lolo National Forest shared a video of a helicopter conducting water bucket drops on the Little Park Fire Friday evening that you can watch on their Facebook below.