PLAINS, Mont. - On Sunday, an escaped debris fire approximately 4 miles north of Plains burned 18 acres before being contained.
Nine U.S. Forest Service firefighters from the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District, who constructed hand line around the fire's perimeter, were finally able to contain the blaze after midnight.
The Diamond S Fire burned in timber and grass and was initially close to several structures, which were eventually protected from the blaze.
The USFS staffed the fire with 40 firefighters from across the Lolo National Forest Monday morning, although 15 of those firefighters were eventually dispatched to another fire start on the Superior Ranger District.
Residents are reminded to be careful when burning debris no matter what time of year it is.