GLASGOW, Mont. - Fire crews from the Glasgow area dealt with three grass fires throughout the night.
An initial call came in at 10:09 pm for a grass fire northwest of Frazer, the Glasgow City / Long Run Fire Departments report. Roosevelt County and BIA responded for mutual aid.
Rain that came through the area that put most of the fire 130-acre fire out.
A second report came in at 1:23 am for a grass fire northeast of Nashua.
According to the report, the fire was large and several pieces of farm equipment were consumed by the fire.
Richland and Opheim responded for mutual aid along with several area farmers.
At this time the size of the fire has not been determined.
The third fire was reported at 1:47 am for another grass fire southeast of Saint Marie. Long Run and Saint responded.
The update says the terrain was very rough and the fire was hard to get to, and thanks to some ran, the fire 447-acre fire was knocked down.
MARCO and Boeing Fire staged a 4,000-gallon water tender for crews to use if needed.
Crews responding to the fires got back to town around 4:30 am.
“It’s very dry out there but we’ve been very fortunate to have such great response from firefighters and farmers,” the update reads. “We’ve been able to keep these fires from growing much larger than we’re capable of handling without state resources. We’re very appreciative of everyone willing to help. All of these firefighters volunteer their time, many of them didn’t get any sleep last night and had to go to their full time jobs this morning. If you see a firefighter out in public please thank them for selflessly volunteering their time for the safety of Valley County.”