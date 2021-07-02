KOOTENAI NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - Three lightning-caused fires were picked up by the Ksanka Ranger District.
The U.S. Forest Service - Kootenai National Forest Facebook says the South Rolling Hills Fire is in the South Rolling Hills Sub Division and is 1/10th of an acre large.
A Forest Service engine crew was able to respond and locate the fire quickly, containing it at 1/10th of an acre.
A fire was also reported four miles south of Eureka off of Tobacco Road, named the Tobacco Road Fire, and is a quarter of an acre large.
Eureka Fire Department assisted a Forest Service engine in containing the fire Thursday night, and on Friday, two forest service engines and a water tender will continue to mop up and secure the fire.
The Trego Fortine Stryker Fire Department assisted in locating the Williams Draw Fire, in the Williams Draw area up Grave Creek, Thursday afternoon.
A helicopter was able to check the spread of the fire with weather drops. A helicopter and ground crews will continue efforts to control the fire.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire danger in the Kootenai National Forest has been raised to very high and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions go into effect at 12:01 am on Saturday, July 3.
Fire crews will continue to patrol for any additional new starts as a result of the lightning storm or human causes.