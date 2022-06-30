Fire crews respond to two small fires in Fergus County

The following is a Facebook post from the Fergus County DES:

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Fire Season is here.

Denton VFD: 6/28/22 11:58 pm, responded North of Denton for Wildland Fire In very steep terrain. Most likely caused by lightning, 4 acres.

Grass Range VFD: 6/29/22 1:43pm, responded just east of Grass Range for a grass fire. Most likely caused by haying equipment, 1.5 acres.

Several districts are not issuing burn permits at this time. You are still able to have recreational fires under 48 inches. PLEASE, be careful with fires and fireworks.

Have a fun and safe 4th of July!