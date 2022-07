The following is a Facebook post from Garfield County Rural Fire:

SAND SPRINGS, Mont. - 2 trucks with 4 members are responding to a grass fire off of HWY 200 north of Sand Springs 25 miles at the 7W ranch. There is a down power line so please proceed with cation. One of the McCone Electric crew members is already on scene. Be safe everyone. 7-4-22 @ 1:37pm