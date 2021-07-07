Fire crews responding to lightning-caused fires across the forest

The Lolo National Forest took on over 800 lightning strikes throughout the day on Wednesday. As a result, crews are actively responding to fires across several Districts, according to an update from the Lolo National Forest.
The majority of the activity is reportedly occurring on the Plains-Thompson Falls, Superior and Ninemile Ranger Districts in the western portion of the forest in Sanders and Mineral Counties.
The Thompson Creek Fire, located two and a half miles from Superior, was reported at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, and is holding at around three to five acres in size.
So far, the Thompson Peak Lookout has been evacuated while crews work to contain the blaze. This fire is visible from I-90, Superior and Thompson Creek Drainage.
The 30 to 50 acre Lookout Fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and is continuing to spread. Located in the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I-90, the fire is visible from the highway.
The Sunset Fire, reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday is also around 30 to 50 acres in size. This fire is located on the Dry Creek Divide, eight miles south of St. Regis.
Smoke is also visible from the highway and St. Regis, and Sunset Trail #234 has been closed.
Firefighters and fire managers have worked to identify locations of incoming smoke reports, detect, confirm and respond to wildfires throughout the day.
Due to the unseasonably dry and hot weather, fire crews remind you to call 911 if you see smoke.