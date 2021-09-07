MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County fire protection agencies are raising the Missoula area fire danger rating to 'High' effective immediately and closing fall outdoor burning, due to high temperatures and drying vegetation.
“While the rain last month helped slow our local fire behavior, wildfires are still actively burning in other states and sending smoke our way. In addition, some nearby fires have woken up due to increased heat and sunshine, and communities near those fires are experiencing air quality impacts. Everyone should pay attention to changing smoke conditions and check out www.montanawildfiresmoke.org for practical tips for checking the current air quality and creating cleaner indoor air spaces,” Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield said.
Since the beginning of the year, 2,208 wildland fires have burned nearly 850,000 acres across the state. Missoula County has had 113 wildland fires in 2021 so far, 65% of which have been human caused.
Outdoor burning in Missoula County is by permit only, and General Burning Season (burning of yard debris/untreated vegetative waste generated onsite) is closed until March 1, 2022, as stated in a release.
The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) will open fall burning again when fire danger drops and air quality allows, but the only burning that will be permitted is prescribed wildland and essential agriculture burning.
Within Missoula City limits, parcels must be at least one acre or more in size to be eligible for an outdoor burn permit, and recreational fires are banned year-round, with exceptions for barbecues. While we wait for better air quality and consistent moisture to come, please use caution and realize that now is NOT the time to burn that pile of leaves and branches in your backyard. Not only is it a wildfire risk, but it’s also illegal.
You can visit www.MissoulaCounty.us/airquality or www.MCFPA.org for more information on outdoor burning seasons, permits and current restrictions.
Abandoned campfires are another leading cause of wildfire in the Missoula area—especially during hunting season. Be sure to check for local fire restrictions at www.MTFireInfo.org and make sure campfires are dead out.
You are also asked to not park in dry grass, and to cross your trailer chains to avoid dragging and creating sparks.
When target shooting, choose an area free of vegetation or lots of rocks and don’t shoot on windy days. Avoid steel core/tip/jacketed bullets and remember that the use of exploding targets is prohibited on public lands.