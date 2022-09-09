CONRAD, Mont. - A family of five’s home and shop were destroyed in a fire that prompted evacuations Wednesday.

Fire activity and low visibility due to smoke from the fire had Highway 91 and I-15 temporarily closed as the fire burned north of Conrad.

Just after 7:00 pm that night, KSEN AM 1150 reported the Pondera County sheriff said winds were decreasing and crews were getting control of the fire.

However, one family is left asking for help after their home and shop were lost to the fire.

From the family’s fundraiser:

"This fundraiser is to help out the DeVries family of 5 who lost their family home and shop on September 7th to a fire. They were able to get out of the house in time with just the clothes on their backs. 12 years of blood, sweat, and tears working the land and making their house a home was gone in a flash. Please consider donating so that they may begin to rebuild."

You can find the GoFundMe here.

UPDATE:

The Pondera County Sheriff is reporting winds are decreasing and responders on scene are starting to get the fire under control, KSEN AM 1150 shared to their social media.

CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening.

According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad.

Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area.

Evacuations have been started by law enforcement.

Officials are seeking help from anyone who has a water truck, disk or anything that can help in fighting fires.

As of 6:50 pm, the Montana Department of Transportation has removed the Highway 95 closure from their Alerts, Closures & Incidents page.

Article originally posted September 7, 2022.