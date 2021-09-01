HELENA, Mont. - State fire officials gave Gov. Greg Gianforte a briefing on Montana's fire incidents Tuesday, Aug. 31.
According to a release from the governor, there are currently 18 large fire incidents in Montana and the state is at preparedness level 3.
So far in 2021, Montana has had 2,160 fire starts burning a total of around 827,000 acres. The release from the governor's office said more than 70 new fires have started since Gianforte's briefing last Tuesday.
According to officials, fires in Montana have destroyed approximately 50 residences in 2021.
The Woods Creek Fire is currently Montana's biggest fire and the top priority, burning 55,000 acres with 90-percent containment.
At the beginning o the fiscal year, Montana had a statutory minimum of $105 million from the Fire Suppression Fund, and approximately $48.5 million of that fund has been spent so far covering firefighting costs.