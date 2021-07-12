HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A fire is being reported on Desert Mountain.
Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department says they are aware of the fire.
Hungry Horse, Martin City and the U.S. Forest Service have engines as well as one helicopter on scene.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, Sanders, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 7/13/2021 9:00:00 AM due to elevated particulate concentrations. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 10:15 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Missoula are Unhealthy. As of 10:15 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Butte, Frenchtown, and Hamilton are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 10:15 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Bozeman, Broadus, Dillon, Libby, Seeley Lake, Thompson Falls, Helena, Great Falls, Havre, and West Yellowstone are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that all people avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.
