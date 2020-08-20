MISSOULA, Mont. - A fire broke out on Mount Sentinel, east of Pioneer Court Thursday night.
According to a University of Montana Alert/Emergency Notification, the fire is a small wildland fire.
UM Police and Missoula fire crews are asking people to stay off the mountain and away from the area. The "M" trail is also closed until further notice.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office asked people to also avoid the lower Pattee Canyon area, UM housing, and the UM golf course.
At least one helicopter could been seen in the area dropping water on the fire.
Firefighters were also visible on the mountain.
It is not known at this time what caused the fire.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.