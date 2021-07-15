KALISPELL, Mont. - Beginning July 17, campfires are banned and other fire restrictions will be put in place for all Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks sites in northwest Montana.
Stage II fire restrictions will go in place for all private, state and Kootenai National Forest lands within Lincoln, Sanders and Lake Counties to help reduce wildland fire risk and prevent wildfires.
All private, state and Flathead National Forest lands within Flathead County are entering Stage I fire restrictions, according to a release.
All fires are also currently prohibited on property owned by Green Diamond Resource Company, SPP Montana, Stimson Lumber, F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co. and Flathead Ridge Ranch.
Other land-use restrictions may apply and individuals should check before recreating on private corporate timberlands and private forestlands.
The following acts are prohibited under Stage II restrictions:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.
- The following acts are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.:
- Operating any internal combustion engine.
- Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
- Using an explosive.
Under Stage I restrictions, the following is prohibited:
- Campfires, except where specifically exempted.
- Smoking is allowed only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials.
FWP claims they are not exempting any sites in Flathead County.
Devices fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are still allowed, but only in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
Generators with an approved spark arresting device are allowed within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator.
Stage II fire restrictions are taking effect at all FWP sites within Lake, Lincoln and Sanders Counties, including:
- Lake Mary Ronan State Park
- Big Arm State Park
- Finley Point State Park
- Yellow Bay State Park
- Wild Horse Island State Park
- Thompson Falls State Park
- Thompson Chain of Lakes State Park
- Logan State Park
- Island Lake Fishing Access Site
- Glen Lake Fishing Access Site
- Sophie Lake Fishing Access Site
- Tetrault Lake Fishing Access Site
Stage I fire restrictions are taking effect at all FWP sites within Flathead County without exemptions, including:
- Wayfarers State Park
- West Shore State Park
- Whitefish Lake State Park
Individuals can be fined up to $5,000 or $10,000 for an organization and imprisoned up to 6 months for violating restrictions and closures. Individuals can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages for starting a fire.
For information on fire conditions and restrictions across Montana, visit www.mtfireinfo.org.
For the latest information on restrictions and closures affecting FWP lands, fishing and waterbodies, you can visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.