UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 7:20 A.M.
The fire burning south of Great Falls is threatening several houses and structures, the Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a release.
The fire is burning wood piles and other materials, GFFR said.
Crews are asking people to avoid the Gibson Flats area and the intersection of Twenty-sixth Street and Thirty-third Avenue.
Evacuated residents may seek shelter at Great Falls Central Catholic High School.
Cascade County and the City of Great Falls have opened emergency operations and informed the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Crews are battling a fire in the Gibson Flats area south of Great Falls.
The fire is located on Thirty-third Avenue South between Twenty-sixth and Twenty-ninth Street.
Great Falls Fire Rescue told us the fire is under investigation, but that is standard.
It is unknown if there are structures or what the damage is like.
There are currently 70 firefighters battling the fire, KMON Radio reports.
We are working to get more information.