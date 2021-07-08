After giving an update on four reported wildfires in the area, the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest said they will move into Stage I fire restrictions on Friday, July 9.
The Meadow Creek Fire, near Wise River, is approximately 1/4 acre in size and burning in a heavily timbered area.
Due to the location of the fire, crews are using a helicopter bucket to deliver water.
The Alder Creek Fire is also burning near the community of Wise River. It is assessed to be four acres in size.
The Trail Creek fire, active in the Wisdom District, is assessed at four acres. It is reportedly burning dead and standing timber.
The Mountain Canyon Fire, located in the Dillon District, is now 100% contained.