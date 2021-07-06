GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County’s fire warden announced Stage One Fire Restrictions Tuesday, as the area faces ongoing dry spells and hot weather.
With high temperatures in the 90s and 80 expected throughout the week, Brad Call tells Montana Right Now this new rule limits some summer activities with public safety in mind.
You can’t light any fireworks or start burns in the open as a result, but you can still enjoy the outdoors safely as long as you meet certain conditions.
Call says this announcement comes following the county’s third driest June on record, with breezy winds and what he describes as ‘extraordinarily’ low humidity.
"Days before this was declared, we got down to as low as 17 percent humidity, which is extremely dry,” said Call, who’s also the Director of County Emergency Management Services.
While the rule remains in effect until further notice, you can start campfires in established recreation areas that offer campfire rings. Business Owner Brandi Boatman, who runs the Great Falls KOA Campgrounds, said they keep embers from flying away.
"A lot of times they will come with a grate that you can put on top that will help prevent a lot of those embers from flying out. It just helps keep things compact and in one area,” said Boatman.
However, any campers looking to cook must do so with gas grills or burners, since they give more control over heat.
"These are very contained fuel sources, sources that are easily controlled by the flick of a switch or turn of a knob,” said Call. “When you have items such as charcoal briquettes or firewood, you have an uncontained flame. A flame that could potentially spread sparks."
Plus, if you smoke cigarettes, Call says you should smoke indoors or in an area that’s at least three feet clear of anything that can catch on fire.
"You have a risk of dropping those ashes, dropping those embers, dropping that pre-lit flammable material onto something that could be combustible,” said the fire warden.
Whatever you do, both Call and Boatman tell MRN it’s important to be mindful, since small flames can spread quickly in the blink of an eye.
"It's dry so if an accident happens, it's more likely to get out of control,” said Boatman.
Call says he and local fire departments are on top of the situation, looking over long-term weather every week to see if it’s safe enough to lift restrictions in the near future.
Original coverage:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire Warden Brad Call announced that Cascade County is under Stage I fire restrictions, beginning July 7, due to unseasonably hot and dry conditions.
The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice, according to a release.
“The County remains under high fire danger conditions due to extended hot temperatures and a general lack of moisture. We’ve had very warm to hot days with hot temperatures holding into the late evening. This warm weather, coupled with the lack of rainfall and low relative humidity, necessitate Stage One Fire Restrictions until further notice,” Call said.
Under Stage One Restrictions:
1. Open burning is prohibited.
2. Campfires are allowed ONLY in a developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided.
3. Smoking is permitted ONLY within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials.
4. Campers are ONLY allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off.
5. All Fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.
6. Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed ONLY on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
Call also reminds residents that burning refuse in barrels is also prohibited.
Call said that he is in regular contact with City Fire Departments and Rural Volunteer Fire Chiefs; they plan to review and reassess the fire conditions weekly to determine when it is appropriate to lift the restrictions.