Firefighter found safe after reported missing from Granite Pass Complex

MISSOULA, Mont. - A firefighter reported missing from the Granite Pass Complex has been found safe.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a local firefighter was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night after missing their check-in.
The Incident Management Team tried to reach the person and then began searching by ground and air with Two Bear Air, the sheriff's office reported.
The person was last known to be near White Mountain Lookout and Pilot Knob, southwest of Missoula.
Around midnight, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office updated its Facebook post saying the firefighter has been found, uninjured and safe.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.