The following is a news release from Lolo National Forest:
SUPERIOR, Mont. – Crews are actively responding to and suppressing the Long Gulch Fire. The fire is in Long Gulch within the Tamarack Creek drainage on the Superior Ranger District in Mineral County, about 5 air miles northeast of St. Regis.
The Long Gulch fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. on August 24 by Pat’s Knob and Camel’s Hump Lookouts. Firefighters who were first on scene worked throughout the night to install hose lay and build fire line.
As of 9:30 a.m. this morning the fire is estimated to be 8 acres in size and burning in an active logging unit within the 7 Mag timber sale. A timber processor and several log decks have been damaged. The Helena Hot Shot crew has arrived to relieve initial attack resources and take over working on the fire. Contract water tenders will also be assisting with suppression efforts.
Currently, the fire is 0% contained, but not growing. Crews are expecting a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening which could produce gusty and erratic winds of 30-40 mph.
No structures are threatened, and no closures are in place at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. If anyone has information about the fire, please call Morgan Dale, Special Agent for the Lolo National Forest, at (406) 329-3835.