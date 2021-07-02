BITTERROOT NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - Firefighters in the Bitterroot Valley are working on five new lighting-caused fires.
An update posted to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook says the lighting came with a storm that went through the valley Thursday night.
Four of the fires are a quarter of an acre or less in size and are all located south of Darby on the southern end of the forest.
All fires are currently staffed, contained or have already been called out as of Friday afternoon. There are no structures threatened or closures at this time.
According to the update, all fires are actively being suppressed under a full suppression strategy.
Fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest is currently high.