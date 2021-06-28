LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Effective immediately, the City of Livingston is implementing fire restrictions due to extremely dry weather conditions and heat.
Fire restrictions within City limits will include, but are not limited to:
- No campfires or recreational fires of any sort
- No hot work such as welding near any grassy area unless
- there is a 30 foot radius clear of any combustible materials
- wind speeds are less than five mph
- relative humidity is above 25%
- there are two fire guards present with pressurized water extinguishers
- Outdoor cooking is restricted to using a device solely fueled by LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is clear of combustibles within three feet of the device. Pellet-style grills can be used
- No igniting of any pyrotechnics
- Livingston Municipal code states: Sec. 11 -2 . - Fireworks—explosion prohibited
- It shall be unlawful for any person to explode, use or sell firecrackers, rockets, torpedoes, fireworks or similar substances, or other pyrotechnics, or any substance containing chlorate or potash mixture or other similar substance, except toy pistols or guns, loaded with caps, within the city; except supervised displays, as hereinafter provided.
Any violation of these restrictions may result in the offender being billed the costs for any emergency and/or fire response.
The restrictions shall remain in place until further notice.