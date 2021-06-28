RONAN, Mont. - Wildland fire officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Division of Fire have raised the fire danger within the Flathead Indian Reservation to "high:, effective Tuesday, June 29.
"High" fire danger means that dry grasses and needles ignite easily, fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control.
Due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation unattended campfires are likely to escape. You are reminded to always attend your campfire and use established fire rings.
Remember to completely drown your campfire with water, stir the coals and embers, then drown again and make sure the campfire is cool to the touch. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.