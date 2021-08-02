NEIHART, Mont. - As firefighters continue efforts to contain multiple wildfires across the state, those at the Showdown Ski Area Fire Camp got a sweet surprise Monday; They got to visit and decompress with some puppies!

Fighting wildfires can drain a person physically and mentally, but a visit from some cute puppies always counts as a good therapy session.

"Every Fire Camp should have puppies. Puppy therapy is a real thing!" Showdown Montana wrote in a Facebook post.

