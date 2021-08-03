HELENA, Mont. - Fire management officials held a briefing with Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday on wildfires burning in Montana.
According to a release from the governor's office, Montana currently has 24 large fire incidents and remains at Preparedness Level 5 with the Northern Rockies region at the nation's top priority.
There have been more than 1,800 fire starts in Montana since Jan. 1 covering a total of 482,000--burning 260,000 acres since last Monday contributed by new fires and increased size of existing fires. One-hundred-fifty-nine new fires have started since the governor's last briefing last Monday.
Fires have destroyed 38 residences this year so far, and 600 people are currently relocated from their homes due to evacuation orders on nine fires.
The governor's office said Montana's biggest fire in size is the Poverty Flats Fire near Hardin covering about 65,000 acres with 80 percent containment at this time. The state's main priority is the Boulder 2700 Fire burning near Polson at 1,400 acres with zero percent containment.
Montana had $105 million through the Fire Suppression Fund at the start of the fiscal year, and $19.4 million of those funds went towards firefighting since the beginning of this fiscal year.
Fire management officials also briefed Gov. Gianforte on the Montana National Guard's mobilization to support firefighting efforts in the state. Right now, 84 soldiers are helping, and Gov. Gianforte is raising the amount of National Guard assistance to confront the growing fire activity, the governor's office said. Six more hand crews will join to help with firefighting efforts bringing the total of soldiers to 200 helping with aviation, hand crews, security and other support by this weekend.