UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 8:56 A.M.
The Goose Fire has grown twice its size in over 24 hours due to powerful winds with a cold front passage, according to a release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team (NRIMT).
The fire covers 2,214 acres with most of the fire's growth north, toward the southern end of Cliff Lake.
A release from the U.S. Forest Service includes the following areas are under a closure order:
The closures are in place beginning July 12 through Aug. 31, 2021.
UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 7:54 P.M.
An update on the Goose Fire Sunday evening says the fire was active and crossed the handline previously established on the southwest side of Cliff Lake Sunday.
Areas are being scouted to put in new line north of the fire.
“As a precautionary safety measure, fire managers worked with MadisonCounty Sheriff's Office to evacuate the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and CliffPoint campgrounds due to increased fire behavior and northeasterly fire progression,” the update said. “Engines will be on-scene at Wade Lake Resortthroughout the night.”
Handline on the east side of Cliff Lake is now complete, and effectively holding the fire from moving further north in the area. In addition, previous retardant drops, northeast of Hidden Lake, are effectively preventing the fire from spreading eastward currently.
Heavy equipment is continuing to strengthen the fireline along Jackpine Gulch Road northwest of the fire for use in future burn operations.
A red flag warning is in place until 9:00 pm Sunday and overnight winds are forecasted to be gusty from the north, decreasing to 6 to 11 miles pert hour after midnight.
The area closure issued Saturday by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has been expanded to include the Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds.
Official closure information will be shared Monday morning according to the update.
UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 4:00 P.M.
Fire managers are working in conjunction with Madison County Sheriff's Office to coordinate the evacuation of Cliff Lake, Hilltop and Wade Lake Campgrounds an update on the Goose Fire says.
According to the update, the fire has moved north, towards the lower top of Cliff Lake and is about 400 to 500 yards from the lake.
The Goose Fire is active on the rim that extends from there to the west.
Fire engines are en route to provide structure protection at Cliff Lake Lodge.
UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 11:31 A.M.
A burn operation was conducted on the Goose Fire’s northeast side to minimize fire progression towards structures that are about five miles away.
Aerial mapping showed the fire has expanded to 962 acres overnight according to an update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5.
Construction of fuel breaks was continued along Jackpine Road to the north of the fire as well as along the fire’s western flank.
On Sunday, crews plan to work to construct fuel breaks off Forest Road 9614 to tie in with Saturday’s burn operation near Cliff Lake and between Elk Lake and Hidden Lake.
In addition, crews will also scout for suppression opportunities between Hoodoo Pass and Hidden Lake.
UPDATE: JULY 10 AT 3:40 P.M.
A closure had been ordered due to the Goose Fire for public and firefighting safety. An infrared flight on July 10 mapped the fire at 691 acres large.
The following is a map of the closure area:
Areas closed by the order start at the junction of West Fork Madison Rd 209 and Jackpine Gulch Rd 1209 in the Northeast corner of Section 4 (T12S R1E), thence in a linedue east to the Section 3, Section 2 boundary; then due south to the SW corner of Section 23 and NW Corner ofSection 26; then due east along the section line to the center of Cliff Lake in Section 25; then southeast to theSE Corner of Section 25 and the NE corner of Section 36; then due south to the SE corner of Section 12 and NEcorner of Section 13; then due west to the NW corner of Section 13; then due south to the SW corner of section 13; then due west to the SW corner of Section 17, then north along the section line to the NW corner of Section17, then west to the SW corner of Section 7, then due north to the NW corner of Section 30 (T12S R1E); then due east along the section line to the center of Section 19; then north along the Private Inholding; then following the south side of the West fork Madison River back to the Starting point.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 6:28 P.M.
The U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest reports the Goose Fire has grown to 100 acres, spreading into the Lost Spring Drainage.
This growth was anticipated by fire personnel due to the winds, but they say the fire is moving into more favorable ground for suppression strategies and tactics.
Under the direction of Incident Commander Joe Sampson, the Northern Rockies Wildland Fire Management Type 2 Team will be taking command of this fire Saturday.
Two Hotshot crews, one Type 2 Initial Attack crew, multiple overhead assets, and a heavy equipment task force are on scene and will begin work on the fire Saturday.
Residents and Forest users should expect to see quite a bit of smoke from this fire.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 6 P.M.
The Goose Fire, located south of Ennis in the Madison District, is assessed to be 30 acres in size, according to the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
A total of 93 personnel are reportedly working this fire.
DILLON, Mont. - Firefighters are actively responding to the Goose Fire in the Madison District near Hidden Lake. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.