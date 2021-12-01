HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte released a statement Wednesday in regard to the fires burning in Montana.
Crews are battling fires on the Blackfeet Reservation, in the Gibson Flats near Great Falls and near Denton.
"I’m monitoring several new fire starts across the state with crews responding," Gov. Gianforte said via Twitter. "With high winds expected today, be sure to stay vigilant and do your part to prevent fire starts."
