UPDATE:

The Pondera County Sheriff is reporting winds are decreasing and responders on scene are starting to get the fire under control, KSEN AM 1150 shared to their social media.

CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening.

According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad.

Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area.

Evacuations have been started by law enforcement.

Officials are seeking help from anyone who has a water truck, disk or anything that can help in fighting fires.

As of 6:50 pm, the Montana Department of Transportation has removed the Highway 95 closure from their Alerts, Closures & Incidents page.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You