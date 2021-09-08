UPDATE, SEPT. 9 AT 11:42 AM:
As of an update Thursday morning, the Haystack Fire is estimated to have grown to be about 1,000 acres large.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports the fire has moved into the Little Boulder drainage and remains on the north side of the Little Boulder River.
No area closures are in place, however, the Little Boulder Road southwest of the city of Boulder is still closed as a precaution.
Seasonal cabins near the fire have been prepped to protect them in case the fire reaches them.
The update says the fire is expected to continue to push to the northeast Thursday, as Red Flag conditions are expected to continue through the evening.
Any questions regarding the Haystack Fire should be directed to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest at 406-925-3353.
BOULDER, Mont. - The Little Boulder Road at Elder Creek has been closed by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest due to the Haystack Fire.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports the closure is about six miles south of the city of Boulder.
If you have any questions regarding the closure, you should contact the National Forest.