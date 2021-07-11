Update, July 12 at 1:46 pm:
The Henry Creek Fire is now estimated to be between 110 and 150 acres large as of Monday morning.
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information reported in an update Friday that constructed dozer lines and existing roads are serving as control lines for the fire.
People are being asked to avoid the fire area in the coming days, and to try to stay clear of fire operations.
“A DNRC official said that a few spots outside of the original containment lines were discovered this morning and that dozers were currently being used to line those spots,” the update said.
As of the update, there are four engines, three water tenders, two dozers and a soft-track skidgine, along with 20-plus personnel working on the fire Monday.
A helicopter is also expected to continue working on the fire and the official said more aircraft support is hoped for, but that the regional and national fire situation would dictate whether those resources will be available or not.
At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANDERS COUNTY, Mont. - A wildfire is being reported to have started on the Montana DNRC protection in the lower Henry Creek, about two miles southeast of Plains.
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information reports multiple engines and ground personnel are responding to the incident.
Helicopters with water buckets are being used to help check the spread of the fire.