Update, Monday, October 5 at 10:57 am -
According to Inciweb, the Yogo fire burnign 10 miles east of Neihart has grown to 2,858 acres. Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is now estimating it's worse than than.
Late Sunday, they posted on Facebook that this fire is estimated to be over 3,000 acres. It's burning 4-5 miles east of where it initially began and is moving into the Yogo Creek drainage area.
“Our primary objective is to protect the public while not compromising safety to our firefighters and pilots,” said Incident Commander Matt Plagenz. “We are asking for the public to follow evacuation orders and respect area closures.”
They are continuing to use helicopters and air tankers to help put this fire out. HLCNF says firefighters were making progress as well, as 65 personnel are assigned to this fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Update, Sunday, October 4 at 11:27 am-
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the Yogo Fire reported Saturday afternoon has grown to an estimated 743 acres.
A red flag warning is in effect, meaning fire conditions may be extreme according to an update from the national forest.
The update also says fire managers are facing a day of 30-mile per hour southwest winds in extremely dry conditions with heavy fuel loads.
“With a Red Flag Warning in effect, and potential for growth, we are in close coordination with the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation and Judith Basin County for planning closures and pre-evacuation notices for potential impacts to any private land,” the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest wrote in the update.
Two Type I helicopters will be flying out of White Sulphur Springs and more resources have been ordered to assist with the fire's spread. People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
Anyone in the area is also being asked to not fly a drone over the fire because air operations could be suspended until the risk of a mid-air collision with a drone is resolved.
The following roads are closed due to the Yogo Fire according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest:
County Road 101 Dry Wolf Road at the intersection of County Road 102 Divide Road
County Road 102 Divide to County Road 119 Running Wolf to County Road 104 Sage Creek
Forest Boundary at Sage Creek 104 and south beyond County Road 107 to the Middle Fork Judith River Trailhead
FS 825 Middle Fork Road from Yogo Crossing to the Middle Fork Ranches (Open only to private landowners of the Ranches)
FS 251 from Elk Saddle to FS 8008 Kings Hill and FS 8906 Grendah Mtn
FS 8906 Grendah Mtn to the western side of the Middle Fork Ranches along King Creek
FS 251 at FS 8906 to FS 251 Tepee Butte
FS 251 Tepee Butte and FS 3300 to FS 414 and 416 near Big Baldy
FS 416 to FS 120 Dry Wolf Road near FS 120 and FS 325
FS 120 Dry Wolf Road near FS 325 to the intersection of County Road 102 and 101
HELENA- A fire was reported Saturday afternoon on the Judith Musselshell Ranger District.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Yogo Fire is estimated to be around 300 acres and is located in the Little Belt Mountains about 1.5 miles south of Yogo Peak.
Pre-evacuation notices are being given to residences in the Middle Fork of the Judith River by Judith Basin County.
The communities of Stanford, Hobson and White Sulphur Springs may see smoke, and a road and trail closure is anticipated.
As of 6:15 pm, the fire has made it to Prospect Ridge and the cause of the fire is unknown.
From the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, “The Incident Commander on the fire is using aviation resources, including a type 2 helicopter and an air tanker, to check the fire spread to the west and south. Air Attack, two helicopters, and district resources are working to contain the fire and a Type III Incident Commander will be on scene this evening to manage all committed resources.”
