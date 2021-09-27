HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte received a briefing on Montana's fire incidents from state fire officials on Sept. 27.
As of Monday, there are 11 large fire incidents in Montana, and the state is in preparedness level 2.
Since the beginning of the year, around 895,000 acres have been burned by over 2,442 fire starts in Montana. Since the governor’s fire briefing last week, there have been 36 new fire starts.
Officials estimate approximately 54 residences have been lost this year to date, with one structure lost in the last week in the Horsethief Fire.
In Montana and the Northern Rockies, the top priority fire burning is the Horsethief Fire, at 305 acres and 50% containment. The largest fire currently burning in Montana is the Trail Creek Fire, at 57,052 acres and 75% containment.
The five largest fires currently burning in Montana are Forest Service fires.
At the beginning of the fiscal year, Montana had a statutory minimum of $105 million from the Fire Suppression Fund, and approximately $56.7 million from the fund has been spent so far covering firefighting costs.
The governor joined officials in stressing the need for continued vigilance by Montanans when working and recreating outdoors with persistent dry and windy conditions.