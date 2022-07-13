UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 10:17 A.M.

The Jellison Fire

The fire, burning in the east end of the Little Belt Mountains, is still 5 acres in size, according to Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HLCNF) via Facebook.

HLCNF said the fire is 10% contained as of Wednesday, and they said crews hope to have a fire line finished by the end of the workday Friday.

Two additional fires began burning in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District Thursday:

O'Brien Fire

The fire, burning about three miles north of Showdown Mountain to the west of Highway 89, is about a quarter of an acre in size.

Fire crews are working at the fire at this time. They will begin line reinforcement and mopping up.

The Mizpah Fire

The fire, burning about three miles southwest of Showdown Mountain, is an estimated 1-acre big.

"Forest Helicopter 0HQ will be shuttling crew to fire and helping out with logistics needs. A Custer-Gallatin Type 2 initial attack crew will be arriving mid-day to help out on the fire and with any additional initial attack needs," HNCLNF said.

HLCNF is reminding people to be careful when doing activities that can ignite fires in order to prevent them from happening.

Crews are on the scene of a wildfire about one and a half miles north of Jellison Place Campground in the east end of the Little Belts.

According to InciWeb, the Jellison Fire is 15 acres large and was reported on July 12 and is burning in steep, hard-to-access terrain.

As of the morning of July 13, three engine crews, two Type 1 helicopters, one type 3 helicopter and a 20-person hand crew are responding.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.