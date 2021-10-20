Law enforcement seeking help in ID'ing side-by-side driver seen near Miller Creek

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement are asking for assistance in identifying the driver of a black and red Polaris side-by-side reportedly driving in the Miller Creek area Sunday afternoon.
A release from the U.S. Forest Service said the driver of the vehicle may have information regarding the cause of the Plant Creek Fire burning near Miller Creek Road in the Plant Creek drainage.
The Plant Creek Fire, reported Monday, is now 50% contained. The fire has reduced in size to 33 acres.
The driver is described as a white, bald, middle-aged man and had two children with him. The U.S. Forest Service said one of the children may have been wearing a bright orange sweatshirt.
The cause of the Plant Creek Fire is still under investigation. However, the U.S. Forest Service said they have not ruled out exploding targets.
"Exploding targets consist of two ingredients that when mixed, explode when shot by a high-velocity projectile," the U.S. Forest Service said in the release.
Exploding targets are banned on all Lolo National Forest lands.
Anyone with information is asked to call Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Nick Scholz at 406-329-1025.