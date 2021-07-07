UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 12:09 P.M.
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information (SCWFI) said in a Facebook post there are more than 20 fires that started in the Lolo National Forest, several are in Mineral County.
The Plaines/Thompson Falls Ranger District is battling 10 fires in Sanders County.
SCWFI said the fires burning in Lolo National Forest are in:
- Siegel Creek
- Clark Fork River corridor in that area
- Upper Graves Creek
- Two in the Clear Creek area
- Thorne Creek
- Winnemuck
- Cataract
According to SCWFI, the Bone Fire in Swamp Creek burned four-fifths of an acre Tuesday and crews are monitoring it.
Crews put out the the Maiden fire which also covered four-fifths of an acre in the Thompson Falls area.
In addition, there are three fires in the Kootenai National Forest, according to SCWFI:
- Trout Creek
- Happy Gulch of the Vermilion River drainage
- Beaver Creek
- Road 2731 fire
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Lightening storms have caused several fires in the Graves Creek and Clear Creek areas west of Thompson Falls Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information, The Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District is working to find and staff the fires.
Aerial resources and firefighters are on their way to battle the fires.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.