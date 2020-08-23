LOLO NATL. FOREST- The Cinnabar Fire is burning in the Carron Creek drainage within the Welcome Creek Wilderness about 10 air miles east of Stevensville.
The fire was caused by lightning on Wednesday, August 19, and smoke is visible from Stevensville and surrounding communities in Ravalli County as well as places in Rock Creek according to the Lolo National Forest.
InciWeb is reporting the fire is 30 acres in size.
Fire behavior is active with isolated tree torching and presents challenges to firefighters as the terrain is steep and the fire is burning in heavy downfall and beetle-killed timber.
On Sunday, the District was suppressing the fire by air, using frequent water bucket drops as firefighters continued to assess the opportunity for access on the ground.
No structures are threatened by the fire as of the writing of this article.
A Type 4 Incident Commander has been assigned to this full-suppression incident.
Crews are evaluating heli-spot locations and conducting reconnaissance on the fire to further develop a suppression strategy.