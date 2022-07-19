The following is a Facebook post from the Bitterroot National Forest posted Monday, July 18:

Heads up, there is a new lightning-caused fire (3 acres in size) burning on the forest this afternoon. The fire is located east of Hamilton up Skalkaho, 5 miles east of Black Bear Campground and 7 miles SW of Skalkaho Falls. It is approx. 3/4 mile from our border with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

It was discovered last night and is burning in an old fire scar from the 2000 fires. Smoke is visible from Hamilton. There are no structures currently threatened, but an area closure is forthcoming.

The fire is not staffed at this time as it is burning in remote and rugged terrain, in heavy fuels (timber) with dead standing and downed timber. Firefighter safety is a big concern as there are numerous snags in the area which presents a safety threat to firefighters in high wind situations. Winds in the fire area are currently estimated at 40mph.

Gird Point Lookout is observing the fire for potential growth and activity and reporting back to fire managers on the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge NFs. Fire managers are working to develop a long-term strategy to contain the fire while also keeping firefighters and the public safe. We will keep you updated here as more information is available.