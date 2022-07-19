The following is a Facebook post from the Bitterroot National Forest posted Monday, July 18:
Heads up, there is a new lightning-caused fire (3 acres in size) burning on the forest this afternoon. The fire is located east of Hamilton up Skalkaho, 5 miles east of Black Bear Campground and 7 miles SW of Skalkaho Falls. It is approx. 3/4 mile from our border with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Gird Point Lookout is observing the fire for potential growth and activity and reporting back to fire managers on the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge NFs. Fire managers are working to develop a long-term strategy to contain the fire while also keeping firefighters and the public safe. We will keep you updated here as more information is available.

