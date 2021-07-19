Aerial Operations performing bucket drops on the Balsinger Fire

Aerial Operations performing bucket drops on the Balsinger Fire.

 Photo Courtesy of Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

SHOWDOWN, Mont. - With extremely high fire danger in the Little Belts, the Lodge and Base area have been closed to the public.

According to a Facebook post from Showdown Montana, the areas are closed because they are being used as a fire camp.

Fire restrictions are in place for the Little Belts. This means campfires are prohibited, except in approved recreation sites as designated on the specific agency's fire restriction order. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stoves that can be turned on and off are allowed in areas clear of flammable materials.
 
Smoking is also prohibited outside of vehicles, buildings and developed recreation sites, unless in a barren area at least three feet in diameter.
 
You can visit www.MTFireInfo.org to view the restriction map and orders.
 

Tags

News For You