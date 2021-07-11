ST. REGIS, Mont. - Due to the Two Mile Fire burning west of St. Regis, the Lolo National Forest has issued road and trail closures.
The U.S. Forest Service says the closure is exclusive to the Two Mile Fire, which is no associated with the West Lolo Complex.
As of Sunday morning, the fire is about two acres large and is burning in extremely steep and difficult terrain about five miles west of St. Regis.
The terrain is reported to be causing challenges such as roll-out, or when debris such as rocks/burning logs roll down steep slopes past the fire perimeter.
“Firefighter safety remains atop priority as firefighters continue to work toward opportunities for containment,” the update says. ”Firefighters are preparing for and remaining vigilant of the upcoming weather patterns. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect through today which means the area will experience low humidity/dry conditions, high temperatures, and a frontal passage with gusty winds.”
The following are the closure areas from the U.S. Forest Service update:
CLOSED ROADS
- Little Joe Ridge Road #6314 is closed from milepost 0.00 at its junction with Road 431 to the end of the road.
- Forking Joe Road #16193 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road 6314 to the end of the road.
- Little Joe Spur Road #16168 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road 16193 to the end of the road.
- Little Joe Ridge Spur 1 Road #37036-B is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road 6314 to the end of the road.
CLOSED TRAIL
- North Fork Little Joe Ridge Trail #201 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road 6314 to junction with Road 282.