HELENA, Mont. - The lower end of Holter Reservoir may be closed this week to allow firefighting resources access to the water to support efforts on the Harris Mountain Fire, southeast of Cascade.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens, along with other law enforcement agencies, will contact boaters and other recreationists using the reservoir to leave immediately if the closure is put in place.

According to a release from FWP, boating activities will be restricted from all private and public launch sites and boaters will not be allowed to travel on the water.

Additionally, closure signs will be posted at FWP and other agency sites around the waterbody.

The potential closure would be in effect from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam, which would allow firefighting planes to safely fill from the reservoir.

The Gates of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir would still be open to recreation.

