HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced Thursday President Joe Biden approved his request to declare a major disaster for the State of Montana due to the Richard Spring Fire.
This designation will give the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and impacted communities in Rosebud County the resources they need to recover," Gov. Gianforte wrote in a Facebook post.
The federal aid that accompanies this declaration will supplement state, tribal, and local resources being used to offset widespread damage as a result of the fire, as stated in a release.
On Aug. 11, the state secured Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with costs associated with fighting the Richard Spring Fire.